Evoke Wealth LLC Has $351,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $55.47 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $49.89 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $177.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.45.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

