Evoke Wealth LLC Has $200,000 Stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 803,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,113,000 after buying an additional 403,774 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,166,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,042,000 after buying an additional 41,936 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,519,000 after buying an additional 29,885 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 135,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,560,000 after buying an additional 29,735 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 1,746,476 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.00 per share, with a total value of $200,844,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $63,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,752.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $125.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.74 and a 200-day moving average of $122.11. Howard Hughes Corp has a 52 week low of $91.82 and a 52 week high of $135.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

