Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $225.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ANET. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Arista Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arista Networks from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arista Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $229.48.

NYSE:ANET opened at $223.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.32. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $173.31 and a 1-year high of $331.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $63,826.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $962,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,876.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,648 shares of company stock worth $10,645,433 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1,281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1,615.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

