Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.77–0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.3-262.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $257.68 million.Everbridge also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.39–0.38 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVBG. BidaskClub cut Everbridge from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.33.

Shares of EVBG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.84. 635,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,363. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $104.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $1,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,154,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total value of $2,002,656.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,726 shares of company stock valued at $8,956,957. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

