Etherparty 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $334,741.00 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and $334,741.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ACX, Gate.io, Binance and HitBTC. During the last week, Etherparty has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.65 or 0.03081018 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00239832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00045217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00153622 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, HitBTC and ACX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

