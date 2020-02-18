Eterbase Coin Achieves Market Cap of $1.24 Million (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. Eterbase Coin has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $203,030.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, P2PB2B, DDEX and CoinTiger.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00049320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00481091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $635.89 or 0.06439468 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00067402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00028228 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005165 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010247 BTC.

About Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin is a token. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,921,844 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE . The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, Escodex, CoinTiger, Mercatox, IDEX, P2PB2B, DDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

