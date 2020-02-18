Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.43

Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.43 and last traded at $54.30, with a volume of 4096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.2343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

