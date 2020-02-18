Essentia Price Up 33.4% This Week (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. In the last week, Essentia has traded 33.4% higher against the US dollar. One Essentia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. Essentia has a market capitalization of $472,861.00 and $46,107.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00049133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00493092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $636.74 or 0.06384104 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00067074 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00028016 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005126 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010238 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX, Ethfinex and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

