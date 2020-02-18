Espers (ESP) Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, Espers has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Espers has a market cap of $518,180.00 and $13.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Espers coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Espers Profile

Espers (ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Espers’ official website is espers.io

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

