Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,042 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 528.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 419,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 352,617 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,669,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,747,964 shares in the company, valued at $194,294,453.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.48. 7,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,005. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 2.13. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several research firms have commented on ESPR. Citigroup cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

