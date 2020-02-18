EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EQT Midstream Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company provides substantially all of its natural gas transmission, storage and gathering services under contracts with fixed reservation and/or usage fees. It operates primarily in the Marcellus Shale area of southern Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia. EQT Midstream Partners, LP is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EQM. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.89.

EQM stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,591,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.58. EQM Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $47.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 106.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 152,962 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 24.1% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 890,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,118,000 after acquiring an additional 173,165 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 19,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

