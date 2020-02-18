eosDAC (EOSDAC) Price Reaches $0.0106

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 20.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One eosDAC token can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, OpenLedger DEX and DragonEX. eosDAC has a market cap of $7.00 million and approximately $100,534.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eosDAC has traded down 38.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

U Network (UUU) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eosDAC Token Profile

EOSDAC is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, ZB.COM, Bitbns, DragonEX, Hotbit, OTCBTC, OpenLedger DEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

