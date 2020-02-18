Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $87.16

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.16 and last traded at $85.56, with a volume of 78023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENV shares. Sandler O’Neill raised Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -205.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $99,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $650,675.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,605,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 197,648 shares of company stock valued at $14,128,953 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

