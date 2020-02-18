Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Stock Position Reduced by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Interstate Bank grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 607.6% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 53.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 100,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,940.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 494,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,777,700. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 106.09%.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.