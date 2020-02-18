Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.13

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.13 and traded as low as $24.78. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at $24.87, with a volume of 196,100 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EDV. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$34.50 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.43.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.13. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.77.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.71, for a total value of C$373,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,283 shares in the company, valued at C$2,197,778.93.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

