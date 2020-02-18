Employers Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Employers Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $139.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.42. The company has a market capitalization of $251.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,928.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,258 shares of company stock worth $1,525,940 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

