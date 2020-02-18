Empiric Student Property PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 1.25 (LON:ESP)

Empiric Student Property PLC (LON:ESP) announced a dividend on Monday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:ESP opened at GBX 101.89 ($1.34) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $614.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90. Empiric Student Property has a 1 year low of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 104 ($1.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 100.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 95.57.

In related news, insider Timothy Attlee sold 94,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.26), for a total value of £90,720 ($119,337.02).

A number of brokerages have commented on ESP. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 105 ($1.38) price target for the company.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, direct-let, nominated or leased student accommodation across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a multi-niche student property company focused on, (i) providing good quality first year accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform in partnership with universities, (ii) offering a variety of second and third year purpose-built accommodation options for individual students and those wanting a group living environment, and (iii)continuing to expand the Group's existing premium, studio-led accommodation portfolio which is attractive to international and postgraduate students.

