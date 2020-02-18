Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 38.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cfra cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.46. The company had a trading volume of 186,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,627. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.69. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

