Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 30,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.69.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cfra downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

