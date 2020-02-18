Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.22

Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc (CVE:EMH) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 578202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96.

Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$9.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015. Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

