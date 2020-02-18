Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) was downgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EIDX. Zacks Investment Research cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. Eidos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $66.56. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.20 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a current ratio of 17.00, a quick ratio of 17.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.01.

In other news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $563,300.00. Also, CFO Christine Siu sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $2,011,800.00. Insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,942,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 2,375.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

