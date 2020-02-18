Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,611 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,908,000 after buying an additional 31,515 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 40.5% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $230.55 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $165.69 and a 1-year high of $247.64. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.50.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total value of $5,246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.27, for a total transaction of $585,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,863.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,591 shares of company stock valued at $28,574,352. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

