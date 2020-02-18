EDRCoin (EDRC) Market Cap Reaches $58,114.00

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One EDRCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, EDRCoin has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. EDRCoin has a total market cap of $58,114.00 and $4.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Coin Profile

EDRCoin (EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash . EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

