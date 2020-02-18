EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) versus Ormat Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORA) Critical Contrast

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) and Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A and Ormat Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A 3.95% 7.20% 2.21% Ormat Technologies 12.59% 6.00% 2.78%

This table compares EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A and Ormat Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A $18.04 billion 1.03 $613.16 million $1.69 30.11 Ormat Technologies $719.27 million 6.08 $97.97 million $2.08 41.24

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A has higher revenue and earnings than Ormat Technologies. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ormat Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Ormat Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Ormat Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ormat Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ormat Technologies pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A and Ormat Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A 0 0 1 1 3.50 Ormat Technologies 0 4 0 0 2.00

Ormat Technologies has a consensus target price of $71.75, indicating a potential downside of 16.36%. Given Ormat Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ormat Technologies is more favorable than EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A.

Volatility and Risk

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ormat Technologies has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ormat Technologies beats EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources. It also distributes and supplies gas. The company has an installed capacity of 27 GW; and serves 9,848,384 electricity customers and 1,595,347 gas customers. It also operates 285,121 kilometers of distribution overhead lines; and 54,056 kilometers of distribution underground lines. In addition, the company offers engineering, laboratory tests, professional training, energy, and property management services. EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal, recovered energy-based electricity generation, and remote power units, such as fossil fuel powered turbo-generators and heavy duty direct-current generators. This segment also provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants. The Product segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. The Other segment offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

