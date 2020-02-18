Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.32 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) will post sales of $5.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.42 billion and the lowest is $5.22 billion. Ecopetrol posted sales of $6.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full-year sales of $21.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.34 billion to $21.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.24 billion to $23.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ecopetrol.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 469.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

EC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.70. 820,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,797. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $23.24.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecopetrol (EC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.