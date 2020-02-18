Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.33-6.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.49. Ecolab also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.33-6.53 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.27.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.22. The stock had a trading volume of 44,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,569. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $162.21 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

