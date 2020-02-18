ECC Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 45.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One ECC coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, C-Patex and CryptoBridge. During the last week, ECC has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. ECC has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $8,298.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00043395 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00068735 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000989 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00086546 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,724.03 or 1.00000089 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000545 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000305 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001225 BTC.

ECC Coin Profile

ECC (CRYPTO:ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official website is ecc.network . ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

