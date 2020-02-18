Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential downside of 4.86% from the stock’s current price.

EGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.33.

Eastgroup Properties stock opened at $141.90 on Tuesday. Eastgroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $142.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.24.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eastgroup Properties by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,108,000 after acquiring an additional 66,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eastgroup Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eastgroup Properties by 198.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,238,000 after acquiring an additional 203,213 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Eastgroup Properties by 2,904.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,243,000 after acquiring an additional 206,170 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Eastgroup Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 197,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

