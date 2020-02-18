Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,802,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,592. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.54. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

