Driver Group Plc (DRV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Driver Group Plc (LON:DRV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Driver Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of DRV stock opened at GBX 67.87 ($0.89) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 68.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.28. Driver Group has a 52-week low of GBX 45.61 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 77 ($1.01). The stock has a market cap of $35.43 million and a PE ratio of 14.14.

About Driver Group

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries. The company operates through Europe & Americas; and APAC, Middle East & Africa divisions. It offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning experts, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, and commercial advice/management services; and capital investment consultancy services, including development, project, and contracting management services.

