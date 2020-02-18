Dragonchain (DRGN) Price Tops $0.0498

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $11.88 million and approximately $67,486.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 15% higher against the dollar. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for $0.0498 or 0.00000515 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Kucoin, LATOKEN and Fatbtc.

Dragonchain’s genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com

Dragonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Allcoin, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, LATOKEN, IDEX, Kucoin, Fatbtc and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

