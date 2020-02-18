Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Dover during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Dover by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Dover in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dover in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $456,106.40. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $718,079.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,186. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,996. Dover Corp has a one year low of $87.07 and a one year high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.80.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

