Douglas A. Seibel Buys 700 Shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Stock

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) EVP Douglas A. Seibel acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $24,724.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,535.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ACNB stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.95. 128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,056. The stock has a market cap of $247.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. ACNB Co. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average is $35.14.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 13.49%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

