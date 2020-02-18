Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on D. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

NYSE:D opened at $87.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.00. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $72.61 and a twelve month high of $87.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

