Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.88

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.88 and last traded at $89.80, with a volume of 138251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.41.

DOCU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Docusign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Docusign in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of -68.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.82.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.40 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $144,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 495,770 shares in the company, valued at $35,918,536.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $558,080.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 214,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,934,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,585,805 shares of company stock worth $119,062,552 in the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Docusign by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,764 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Docusign during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,119,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Docusign by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,755,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,634,000 after purchasing an additional 988,106 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,881,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,425,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,610,000 after buying an additional 795,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

