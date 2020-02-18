Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Trading Up 1.7%

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s stock price was up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.22, approximately 21,995 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,732,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGLY. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Digital Ally in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Ally in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Ally by 46.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Ally by 67.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 147,995 shares during the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

