Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Trading Up 1.7%

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2020 // Comments off

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s stock price was up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.22, approximately 21,995 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,732,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGLY. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Digital Ally in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Ally in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Ally by 46.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Ally by 67.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 147,995 shares during the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Ally Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

