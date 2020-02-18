Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,643 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,977,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,643 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $92,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,054,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,630,000 after purchasing an additional 56,717 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

ACC opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $50.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

ACC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.