Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,605 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,605 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $70,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 417.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,714,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $154.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.74. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a twelve month low of $139.83 and a twelve month high of $169.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

