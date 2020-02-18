Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 803,375 Shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,367,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803,375 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $163,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 140.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,222,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,699,000 after purchasing an additional 55,669 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 20.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OZK. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

OZK opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bank Ozk has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.87.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.78 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Bank Ozk’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

Bank Ozk Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

