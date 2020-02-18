Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,878 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 717,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,878 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $233,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after buying an additional 392,227 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 28,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $339.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $330.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $246.67 and a one year high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

