Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $411.17 Million Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,733,884 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 89,453 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 2.1% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $411,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 790,787 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,675 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. ValuEngine cut TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

NYSE:TJX opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average is $58.27. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.05 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

