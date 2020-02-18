Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $164.41 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $164,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,354,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,545,000 after acquiring an additional 70,847 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 347,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,231,000 after acquiring an additional 35,424 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,247,000 after acquiring an additional 29,651 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $485.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $390.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $422.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.20. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $349.71 and a twelve month high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

