Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $107.44 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,965 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $107,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John China sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total value of $232,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,500,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.93, for a total value of $257,171.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,534.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,028 shares of company stock worth $3,913,959 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $265.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.97. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $183.04 and a 12 month high of $270.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.24.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIVB. BidaskClub cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

