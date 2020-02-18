Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,599,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198,821 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.6% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $313,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Notis McConarty Edward raised its stake in Chevron by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 514.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after acquiring an additional 142,700 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.7% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 59,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $110.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.41. The stock has a market cap of $208.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.90, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.50.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

