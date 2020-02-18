DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Post AG provides logistics services primarily in Germany, Europe, America, Asia Pacific and Other regions. The company’s operating segment consists of Post-eCommerce-Parcel; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight and Supply Chain. The PeP division provides mail products, advertising mail, press products, import/export, philately and postbus services as well as eCommerce-parcel services. Express division offers courier and express services. Global Forwarding Freight division provides transports goods by rail, road, air and sea; full, part and less than truckload freight services and intermodal transport services. Supply Chain division provides supply chain logistics solutions which include warehousing, distribution, managed transport, value-added services and supply chain management and consulting services; business process outsourcing and marketing communications solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. “

Get DEUTSCHE POST A/S alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DPSGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.02. 42,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,532. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DEUTSCHE POST A/S (DPSGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.