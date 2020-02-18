Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €155.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €137.00 ($159.30) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($191.86) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC set a €153.00 ($177.91) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €142.46 ($165.65).

ETR DB1 traded up €1.40 ($1.63) on Tuesday, reaching €155.00 ($180.23). 719,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €146.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €139.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54. Deutsche Boerse has a 12 month low of €108.50 ($126.16) and a 12 month high of €154.25 ($179.36).

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

