Deutsche Bank Raises CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $109.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.26.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,448,817. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $92.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

