Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.31

Destiny Media Technologies Inc (CVE:DSY) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and traded as low as $1.25. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 4,500 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $13.21 million and a PE ratio of 24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.94.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.38 million during the quarter.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media files over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.