Denbury Resources (DNR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Denbury Resources to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DNR stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Denbury Resources has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $2.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 3.58.

DNR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.23.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

