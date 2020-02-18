DAOstack Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,557.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. DAOstack has a market cap of $4.69 million and $3,557.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. In the last week, DAOstack has traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $315.75 or 0.03226051 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00244933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00157434 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002839 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack launched on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,188,082 tokens. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

